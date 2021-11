BHEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for young professionals with salary up to Rs 80000 - Check details, last day to apply

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from 'Young Professionals' as it is looking to hire in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its Corporate Office in Delhi location.

The last date for the receipt of the complete application with necessary attachments is November 30, 2021.

The period of engagement will be for one year which can be further extended by a period of one year at a time or till the completion of the assignment (whichever is earlier). However, the maximum tenure shall be limited to three years.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Applicant should not be more than 30 years as on November 01, 2021.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Job description

Candidates who wish to apply need to note that they will assist Corporate Strategy Management Group in supporting business incubation efforts by providing inputs regarding necessary study/research in new technological areas, latest development taking place in advanced countries, feasible technologies for BHEL, policy advocacy, roadmaps and implementation plans including milestones, resource requirement and responsibilities for following areas:

Hydrogen Economics

Additive manufacturing

Upstream Solar value chain

Energy storage

Coal to Methanol

Carbon capture

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Experience

The applicant should have a minimum of two years of work experience (as on November 01, 2021), which can be either prior or post to attaining a PG degree or a two-year PG Diploma in management.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Salary

The Young Professionals will be paid a consolidated fee of Rs 80,000 a month and in addition to the monthly consolidated fee.