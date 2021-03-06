BHEL Recruitment 2021: THIS is the last day to apply for 60 vacancies - know details
The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to 60 vacancies and March 6 (Saturday) is the last day for eligible candidates to apply to the apprentice positions. The candidates who are just 12th pass can apply for these vacancies.
Candidates must note that the applications will be submitted through email or by post. However, before applying for any post, the eligibility, qualification, stipend and other details about the recruitment need to be checked by those interested.
Check details below:
Important dates:
Last date for submission of application: March 6, 2021Vacancies available:
Technician Apprentice: 60 Posts
Mechanical: 35 Posts
EEE: 6 Posts
ECE: 5 Posts
Civil: 10 Posts
Computer Engineering: 4 Posts
Eligibility criteria:
Candidates who have passed 12th grade can apply for this above recruitment.
Stipend:
Candidates will get Rs 8000 as a stipend.
Eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the email-dks@bhel.in or to the DY Manager, HRDC, BHEL, Ranipet PO & DT Pincode 632406 by March 6, 2021.