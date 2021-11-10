BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Young Professional post, earn up to Rs 80000- Check last date, eligibility here

BHEL is conducting a recruitment drive for hiring young professionals, with a monthly salary of up to Rs 80,000 plus benefits.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commenced a recruitment drive to fill as many as 10 posts in the organization. The BHEL is recruiting candidates for the Young Professional position, with a great salary package for the employee.

BHEL has invited applicants for the Young Professional position in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its corporate office. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply by visiting the official website of BHEL, careers.bhel.in.

Check the various details of the post such as the last date to apply, age limit, and eligibility criteria below.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Important details

Total vacancies- 10 posts

Application process- online

Position- Young Professional in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group

Last date to apply- November 30, 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Job profile

Describing the job profile, the BHEL notification reads, “The Young Professionals shall assist Corporate Strategy Management Group in supporting business incubation efforts by providing inputs regarding necessary study/research in new technological areas, latest development taking place in advanced countries, feasible technologies for BHEL, policy advocacy, roadmaps & implementation plans including milestones, resource requirement and responsibilities for various areas.”

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit- The applicant should not be more than 30 years as of the 1st of November, 2021.

Education qualifications- The applicant should have completed Post Graduate Degree or 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference. The applicant should have a minimum of two years’ work experience.

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Salary package

The selected candidate for the Young Professional post will be given a salary of Rs 80,000 per month, in addition to several other benefits provided by the company.

Apart from the salary, the candidate shall be eligible for reimbursement of annual premium up to Rs 3500 + GST for mediclaim policy of family (i.e. self and spouse). The Young Professional will also be given a lump sum amount equal to Rs 10,000 multiplied by the number of months of engagement on successful completion of the assignment.