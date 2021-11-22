BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at bhel.com - Check eligibility, selection process

BHEL Recruitment 2021: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications for several vacancies for 'Young Professionals'. Candidates can go through the official notification at careers.bhel.in. The company is looking to hire in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its Corporate Office.

This recruitment will fill 10 posts in BHEL New Delhi. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants meeting the following eligibility criteria can apply:

Age (as on November 1, 2021): The applicant should not be more than 30 years.

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference.

Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma should be attained from any of the IIMs or top 50 Management Institutes as per rankings released by MHRD under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with a minimum 70% aggregate or CGPA of 7.0 out of 10. (List of top 50 management institutes as per NIRF enclosed).

Note: Wherever CGPA is not of 10, the same shall be proportionately derived out of 10.

Experience: The applicant should have a minimum of two years’ work experience (as of November 1, 2021), which can be either prior or post to attaining PG degree or two-year PG Diploma in management.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

The applications, received against the notification, will be scrutinized by a committee and the shortlisted candidates may be then called for interaction, if required, by a duly constituted Selection Board.

Last date of receipt of Complete Application with necessary attachments: November 30, 2021

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: careers.bhel.in