Beyond Textbooks: A look at learning, diversity and sustainability at Lancers International School

At Lancers International School, education is prioritised based on diverse scales that impact students’ overall growth. WION's Nikita Singh experienced a productive campus culture here shaped by diverse perspectives and cultural exchange.

At Lancers International School, education is prioritised based on diverse scales that impact students’ overall growth. To assess the educational environment there, WION's Nikita Singh experienced campus culture at Lancers International School, shaped by diverse perspectives, cultural exchange, and inclusive learning spaces. This environment encourages students to learn from one another while fostering openness, adaptability, and a global outlook.

School’s inclusive culture

Nikita Singh found out that at Lancers diversity isn't just visible, it's lived. This happens because the school prepares its students to navigate a diverse world with confidence, making them not only academically strong but globally aware and truly inclusive. Here, vibrant student-led festivals, celebrating traditions from across the globe are held. With flavours, performances, and immersive experiences, every celebration becomes a window to the world, nurturing global minds and connecting them with the world.

Natalia, EY Coordinator at the school said during a conversation, “We've enrolled students from Korea, Japan, Europe, and more. So, here students are exposed to different cultures because they mingle with students who speak different languages and in the attempt to connect they become friends.”

Matema Mamabolo, a student, said, “I've been in an online school for four years, so attending a physical school made me nervous about making new friends and experiencing a personal dynamic with my teachers. But after coming to Lancers, I felt very included. It's been really, really engaging, with different foods and languages.”

Avani Kalra, another student, said, “Always learning new things about my friends or where they come from, and everyone is just really respectful, and all in all, it's a community that you know everyone feels included in.”

Beyond textbooks

Learning at Lancers International School⁠ goes far beyond textbooks. During an exclusive walkthrough with the Primary School Principal, Chantal Theron, Wion team witnessed an ecosystem designed to nurture curiosity, creativity, leadership, and global perspectives, all under one roof.

At Lancers, sustainability is no longer only a conversation but an essential part of how young minds learn and grow today. Nikita Singh observed how environmental consciousness is being integrated into student life through practical exposure and IB project exhibitions of Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programme. The focus is on creating awareness through action and encouraging mindful habits in early stages.

Climate change is a reality in today’s time, and Lancers make sure that students are reading about it in textbooks but acting on it through projects, initiatives, and everyday practices on campus. They serve as a powerful framework that guides student inquiry while helping learners connect their passions to real world challenges and inspiring them to take informed action for a better future.

WION witnessed how classrooms are evolving through interactive sessions, collaborative activities, and real-time engagement. Nikita Singh concludes by saying that while in traditional classrooms, learning still revolves around memorizing and grades but at Lancers International School, the focus shifts to how students think, question, and engage.