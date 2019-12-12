Beware! RRB has not announced exam date for NTPC exam; fake circular confuses candidates

If you have applied for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts, beware, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not released the exam dates yet.

Several fake notifications are being circulated on social media regarding the examination schedule. RRB has denied the reports and has not issued any notification regarding RRB NTPC exam so far.

Candidates are advised to check the official websites of RRB i.e- rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRBs also said candidates will be informed about the exam date, time, center or any changes through registered mobile number and email ID.

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has said that they have received 1, 26,30, 885 applications for 35, 208 vacancies for NTPC posts.

The vacancies for visually impaired students was increased from 236 to 302.

The online application process for the RRB NTPC exam was held from 1st March 2019 to 31st March 2019.

The shortlisting of candidates for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be based on the performance of the candidates in the 1st stage Computer Based Test.

The Railway Recruitment Board are yet to announce the dates for RRB NTPC exam.