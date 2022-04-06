Beware! FAKE notice on CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 exam weightage circulating on social media, Board clarifies

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Latest Update: A fake notice is being circulated on social media regarding the Term 1 and Term 2 CBSE Board Exams 2022 weightage. In this regard, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, issued a clarification and called the circular fake.

CBSE has tweeted the fake notice issuing a 'Fake News Alert' to students and teachers. The fake circular claimed that the CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of Term 1 examinations keeping in mind the problems faced by the students. It also read that the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 examinations will be around 30% and 70% respectively.

The students must note that the CBSE will conduct the Term 2 exam from April 26 and Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15. This time, the CBSE Term 2 Board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held on reduced syllabus. The exam papers will contain both objective and subjective questions.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Important Dates

Official date sheet says the CBSE Board Term 2 Exam 2022 will be held from April 26 onwards for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 will conclude on May 24, while the Class 12 Term 2 Exam will continue until June 15, 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Syllabus pattern

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held based on 50% of the rationalised syllabus.

The CBSE Term 2 exam papers for Class 10 and Class 12 will consist of both Objective Questions (MCQs) and subjective questions.

Term 2 exams papers will be a mix-bag of case-based, open-ended, situation-based, short answer and long answer type questions.

The CBSE Term 1 Board exam papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type.