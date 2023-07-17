4 best ways to prepare for competitive exams

Taking competitive exams? Here are some secrets to help you with optimal preparation.

If you’ve asked the question, “How do I prepare well for competitive exams”, chances are that you’ve been given one of the following 6 standard replies:

- Prepare a schedule and timeline and start exam preparations well in advance

- Take the help of professionals who can teach, mentor and guide you



- Maintain a healthy routine and stay organised- Make use of a variety of study materials and keep practising- Take as many mock tests as possible and learn from your mistakes- Avoid distractions and stay positive

While most of the above pointers are generically pertinent, I’ve come up 4 more key tips that will add immense value to any aspirant.

1) Work hard and smart, but with a timer: All competitive examinations are time-bound, and it is usually the time-pressure that gets big on students while they’re taking the test. The best way to beat this pressure is to get accustomed to it. Whenever you sit down to solve practice problems, set yourself a timer and try to keep up with it. The time per problem must be roughly the same as what you’d get in the actual exam. In this way, you’ll condition yourself to push towards maximising your timeefficiency. Don’t worry if it’s difficult at first. You will get better with time. But don’t leave this for the exam day!

2) Set yourself a score target that pushes you to achieve: While most students set score targets, these are either fantastically unrealistic or overly simplistic. A score target must be set based on 3 parameters. Firstly, how capable are you or what score do you think you can realistically achieve with just basic study. Secondly, what basic minimum score is actually needed to get into the institution you’re targeting. Thirdly, how much do you really want to push yourself to achieve. Make sure you’re constantly pushing yourself to achieve your score target but not making it so out of reach that you’ll get frustrated and stop trying. If a target starts seeming too easy, take it up a notch. Keep track of the target score at all times. And remember- in the exam you’ll probably score a little less than what your target initially was due to exam stress at runtime. So always set slightly more ambitious targets during mock tests and practice. This will give you a better sense of purpose and automatically keep you motivated and focused.

3) Revisit old mock tests and question banks: Most students solve a lot of papers and questions…and then never look at those questions again. Be it because the scores weren’t good enough, the paper was given at too initial a stage, there’s too much more to study or there’s no time left to relook – there are a lot of excuses that pop up for not revisiting old questions. However, looking at those questions is not just a great idea but a necessary one. There are 2 key benefits that arise out of this practice. Firstly, this helps you to revise old concepts by resolving questions that are exam oriented and not just for practice. Secondly, you will be directly able to check whether you’ve now managed to understand those concepts that were earlier unclear and thereby benchmark yourself from a before-after kind of perspective. This can give you a great idea about your overall preparation progress.

4) Answering Strategy is as important as study: Do you know why a lot of my students win awards at international contests? It’s not just because they know how to answer questions. It is also because I train them how to optimise the process of going about answering the questions! Most papers are designed to test not just your knowledge, but also your confidence, tactical acumen and speed. Just like in cricketwhere knowing which ball to leave is as important as knowing which ball to play, in examinations one must know which question to spend time on and which question to leave for later, if at all. Developing a strategy for answering a paper is extremely critical if you want to perform well. Furthermore, building for flexibility and improvisation in this strategy for runtime is also equally essential. Every time you do a mock test, make sure you’re updating or revalidating your strategy. This will definitely help you reap rich dividends in competitive exams.

The above pointers can be game-changers for you. So, what are you waiting for? Ready? Get, set, implement!

The author of the article is Tejas Shyam, edu-preneur and founder of The Education Journey.

For more insights, he can be contacted at institute@tejtutorials.com

