This engineer from lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

A recent social media post by Kartik Jolapara, a developer at J.P. Morgan, has ignited discussions about salary expectations in the tech industry after he shared a job offer from Google that went viral. The offer, which was presented to an anonymous individual boasting ten years of experience, garnered attention due to its impressive compensation package and the applicant's unconventional background as he does not belong from IIT or NIT.

The job offer for a Senior Software Engineer position included an annual salary of Rs 65 lakh, complemented by a Rs 9 lakh annual bonus, a Rs 19 lakh signing bonus, and a Rs 5 lakh relocation bonus. This total package is particularly striking considering the recipient graduated from a Tier 3 college and does not hold a formal computer science degree. Jolapara's post on X read, “What 10 years of experience can get you? Crazy offers,” highlighting the contrast between the individual’s background and the lucrative offer from one of the world’s leading tech companies.

The post quickly went viral, attracting mixed reactions from professionals across various sectors. While some expressed surprise at the figures, others felt the offer was not as extraordinary as it seemed. Comments ranged from scepticism about the compensation being “not that crazy” to admiration for landing such an opportunity without a traditional tech pedigree. One user humorously noted, “Well, if Google’s offering this much, I guess I need to polish my CV.”.

what 10YOE can get you :P

- crazy offers pic.twitter.com/1RVG5QRo8N — Kartik Jolapara (@codingmickey) September 28, 2024

Despite the varied opinions, many industry insiders viewed the offer as reflective of current market trends where experience often outweighs formal education. As tech companies like Google compete fiercely for talent, they are increasingly willing to extend generous packages to attract skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds. This incident underscores the evolving landscape of tech recruitment, where experience and skill can sometimes eclipse traditional qualifications.