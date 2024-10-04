This engineer from lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese recognised as classical languages, what are the criteria to get status?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for this film; superstar's pic goes viral

HomeEducation

Education

This engineer from lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

The offer garnered attention due to its impressive compensation package and the applicant's unconventional background as he does not belong from IIT or NIT

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

This engineer from lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A recent social media post by Kartik Jolapara, a developer at J.P. Morgan, has ignited discussions about salary expectations in the tech industry after he shared a job offer from Google that went viral. The offer, which was presented to an anonymous individual boasting ten years of experience, garnered attention due to its impressive compensation package and the applicant's unconventional background as he does not belong from IIT or NIT.

The job offer for a Senior Software Engineer position included an annual salary of Rs 65 lakh, complemented by a Rs 9 lakh annual bonus, a Rs 19 lakh signing bonus, and a Rs 5 lakh relocation bonus. This total package is particularly striking considering the recipient graduated from a Tier 3 college and does not hold a formal computer science degree. Jolapara's post on X read, “What 10 years of experience can get you? Crazy offers,” highlighting the contrast between the individual’s background and the lucrative offer from one of the world’s leading tech companies.

The post quickly went viral, attracting mixed reactions from professionals across various sectors. While some expressed surprise at the figures, others felt the offer was not as extraordinary as it seemed. Comments ranged from scepticism about the compensation being “not that crazy” to admiration for landing such an opportunity without a traditional tech pedigree. One user humorously noted, “Well, if Google’s offering this much, I guess I need to polish my CV.”.

Despite the varied opinions, many industry insiders viewed the offer as reflective of current market trends where experience often outweighs formal education. As tech companies like Google compete fiercely for talent, they are increasingly willing to extend generous packages to attract skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds. This incident underscores the evolving landscape of tech recruitment, where experience and skill can sometimes eclipse traditional qualifications.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

The Amore Banquets: Surat's premier boutique hotel redefining hospitality with exceptional experiences

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares major health update after actor's bullet injury: 'We will admit him to...'

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL plans to roll out...

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement