BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at bel-india.in – Check salary, last date and eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 08 Trainee Engineer-I posts on a temporary basis for its Advanced Defence Systems -Navy SBU, Bengaluru Complex. The last date to apply is January 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Trainee Engineer Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Trainee Engineer-I

No. of Vacancy: 08

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)

Tenure of Engagement: Trainee Engineer-I will be engaged initially for a period of two years which may be extended upto one year a maximum of three years (including the initial period) based on requirement and individual performance

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022: category-wise details

GEN: 2 posts

SC: 2 posts

OBC: 3 posts

EWS: 1 post

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must have done a Full-time BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication 55% aggregate marks in all semesters in the indicated qualification for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC and PWD candidates. Method of conversion of CGPA to a percentage as per University norms should be compulsorily attached.

Age Limit: 28 years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 200/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in the prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by speed post/courier to DGM (HR/MR,MS&ADSN) Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli P.O., Bengaluru 560013 on or before January 15, 2022.

Last date for online application form submission: January 15, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written test/ interview. Selected candidates are required to be covered under a medical insurance scheme for a sum of Rs. 2 lakhs per annum and Life insurance for Rs. 5 lakhs per annum and submit the same on joining.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: bel-india.in