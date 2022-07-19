BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts, know eligibility, steps to apply

File Photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 150 posts of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer. The application process for the same began today, July 19, 2022, and will go on till August 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Project Engineer-I: Rs 472

Trainee Engineer-I: Rs 177

SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The maximum age for the post of Trainee Engineer-I is 28 years

The maximum age for the post of Project Engineer-I is 32 years.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I: 150 vacancies

BEL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Read the notification and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Upload all the important documents.

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use.