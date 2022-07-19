Search icon
BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts, know eligibility, steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in. The last date to apply is August 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

File Photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 150 posts of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer. The application process for the same began today, July 19, 2022, and will go on till August 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee 

Project Engineer-I: Rs 472 
Trainee Engineer-I: Rs 177 
SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fees. 

BEL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The maximum age for the post of Trainee Engineer-I is 28 years
The maximum age for the post of Project Engineer-I is 32 years. 

BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details 

Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I: 150 vacancies 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Here is the direct link to apply 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Read the notification and proceed to fill out the application form 

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee. 

Step 6: Upload all the important documents. 

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use. 

BEL Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here

