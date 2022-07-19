BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts, know eligibility, steps to apply

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 150 posts of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer. The application process for the same began today, July 19, 2022, and will go on till August 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Project Engineer-I: Rs 472
Trainee Engineer-I: Rs 177
SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The maximum age for the post of Trainee Engineer-I is 28 years
The maximum age for the post of Project Engineer-I is 32 years.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer-I: 150 vacancies
BEL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of BEL - www.bel-india.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Read the notification and proceed to fill out the application form
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Pay the application fee.
Step 6: Upload all the important documents.
Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use.