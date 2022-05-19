Search icon
BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts, know eligibility, how to apply

BEL Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

File photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 55 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer Vacancy on a contract basis for its Panchkula unit. The last date to apply is June 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Trainee Engineer-I

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)

Electronics: 21 posts

Mechanical: 17 posts

Post: Project Engineer-I/Officer – I

Pay Scale: 40,000/- (Per Month)

Electronics: 15 posts      

HR: 01 posts

Civil: 01 posts

Category wise details   

Project Engineer             

UR: 16  

SC: 05   

ST: 02   

OBC: 12

EWS: 03               

Trainee Engineer            

UR: 01  

SC: 02   

ST: 03   

OBC: 05

EWS: 06               

Eligibility Criteria:

Project Engineer: Candidate must have a full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with a minimum of 55% of marks and a minimum of 02 years of experience.

Project Officer – I (HR): The candidate must have a 2-year MBA/MSW/PGHRM in HR from a reputed Institute /university and a minimum of 02 years of experience.

Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with a minimum of 55% of marks and a minimum of 01 year of experience.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through State Bank Collect.

For Project Engineer: 472/-         

For Trainee Engineer: 177/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates: No application fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 17, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 01, 2022

Last Date for Payment of fee: June 01, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

Notification: bel-india.in 

