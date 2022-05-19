BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts, know eligibility, how to apply

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 55 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer Vacancy on a contract basis for its Panchkula unit. The last date to apply is June 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Trainee Engineer-I
Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)
Electronics: 21 posts
Mechanical: 17 posts
Post: Project Engineer-I/Officer – I
Pay Scale: 40,000/- (Per Month)
Electronics: 15 posts
HR: 01 posts
Civil: 01 posts
Category wise details
Project Engineer
UR: 16
SC: 05
ST: 02
OBC: 12
EWS: 03
Trainee Engineer
UR: 01
SC: 02
ST: 03
OBC: 05
EWS: 06
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Engineer: Candidate must have a full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with a minimum of 55% of marks and a minimum of 02 years of experience.
Project Officer – I (HR): The candidate must have a 2-year MBA/MSW/PGHRM in HR from a reputed Institute /university and a minimum of 02 years of experience.
Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with a minimum of 55% of marks and a minimum of 01 year of experience.
Application Fee: Pay the application fee through State Bank Collect.
For Project Engineer: 472/-
For Trainee Engineer: 177/-
SC/ST/PWD candidates: No application fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.
BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: May 17, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 01, 2022
Last Date for Payment of fee: June 01, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.
Notification: bel-india.in