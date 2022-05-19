BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts, know eligibility, how to apply

File photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 55 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer Vacancy on a contract basis for its Panchkula unit. The last date to apply is June 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Trainee Engineer-I

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)

Electronics: 21 posts

Mechanical: 17 posts

Post: Project Engineer-I/Officer – I

Pay Scale: 40,000/- (Per Month)

Electronics: 15 posts

HR: 01 posts

Civil: 01 posts

Category wise details

Project Engineer

UR: 16

SC: 05

ST: 02

OBC: 12

EWS: 03

Trainee Engineer

UR: 01

SC: 02

ST: 03

OBC: 05

EWS: 06

Eligibility Criteria:

Project Engineer: Candidate must have a full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with a minimum of 55% of marks and a minimum of 02 years of experience.

Project Officer – I (HR): The candidate must have a 2-year MBA/MSW/PGHRM in HR from a reputed Institute /university and a minimum of 02 years of experience.

Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with a minimum of 55% of marks and a minimum of 01 year of experience.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through State Bank Collect.

For Project Engineer: 472/-

For Trainee Engineer: 177/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates: No application fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 17, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 01, 2022

Last Date for Payment of fee: June 01, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

Notification: bel-india.in