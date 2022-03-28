BEL Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts at bel-india.in

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to conclude the applications process soon for 63 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer Vacancies on a contract basis for Ghaziabad Unit/ CRL Ghaziabad. The last date to apply is April 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
BEL Project Engineer & Trainee Engineer Vacancy 2022 Details
Post: Trainee Engineer-I
Total posts: 37
Salary: 30,000/- (Per Month)
Post: Project Engineer-I
Total posts: 26
Salary: 40,000/- (Per Month)
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Engineer: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 02 years of experience.
Age Limit: 32 Years
Trainee Engineer: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 01 years of experience.
Age Limit: 28 Years
Application Fee: Pay the application fee through State Bank Collect.
For Project Engineer: 500/-
For Trainee Engineer: 200/-
SC/ST/PWD candidates: No application fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.
BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: March 23, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 06, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on the percentage of marks obtained relevant Qualification, Work Experience and Interview.
BEL Recruitment 2022: Notification: bel-india.in