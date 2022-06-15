BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Project Engineer posts at bel-india.in – Know salary, eligibility, selection process

File photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 21 Project Engineers posts on a contract basis for its Project Sites in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The last date to apply is June 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Project Engineer-I

No. of Vacancy: Gujarat: 15 posts

No. of Vacancy: Rajasthan: 06 posts

Pay Scale: 40,000/- (Per Month)

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

UR: 10

SC: 03

ST: 01

OBC: 05

EWS: 02

Total: 21

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Project Engineer: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information Science with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 02 years of experience.

Age Limit: 32 Years

Application Fee: Pay application fee through State Bank Collect.

For UR/EWS/OBC: 472/-

For SC/ST/PWD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 29, 2022

Last Date for Payment of fee: June 29, 2022

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.