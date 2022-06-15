BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Project Engineer posts at bel-india.in – Know salary, eligibility, selection process

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 21 Project Engineers posts on a contract basis for its Project Sites in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The last date to apply is June 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Project Engineer-I
No. of Vacancy: Gujarat: 15 posts
No. of Vacancy: Rajasthan: 06 posts
Pay Scale: 40,000/- (Per Month)
BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
UR: 10
SC: 03
ST: 01
OBC: 05
EWS: 02
Total: 21
BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Project Engineer: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information Science with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 02 years of experience.
Age Limit: 32 Years
Application Fee: Pay application fee through State Bank Collect.
For UR/EWS/OBC: 472/-
For SC/ST/PWD candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.
Starting date for online application submission: June 15, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 29, 2022
Last Date for Payment of fee: June 29, 2022
BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.