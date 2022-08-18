Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee posts at bel-india.in, Check salary, eligibility

BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee posts at bel-india.in, Check salary, eligibility
File photo
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 13 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) posts for its Ghaziabad Unit on a permanent basis. The last date to apply is September 3, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
 
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) Electronics
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: 24500 – 90000/-
 
Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) Mechanical
No. of Vacancy: 03
 
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done 3 years of Diploma in relevant Engineering disciplines from a recognized Institution.
 
Age limit: 28 Years
 
Application Fee: Pay application fee online 
For GEN/OBC/EWS category: 295/-
For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL official website bel-india.in.
 
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 15, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 03, 2022
 
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted and written test.
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.