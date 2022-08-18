BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee posts at bel-india.in, Check salary, eligibility

File photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 13 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) posts for its Ghaziabad Unit on a permanent basis. The last date to apply is September 3, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) Electronics

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 24500 – 90000/-

Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) Mechanical

No. of Vacancy: 03

BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done 3 years of Diploma in relevant Engineering disciplines from a recognized Institution.

Age limit: 28 Years

Application Fee: Pay application fee online

For GEN/OBC/EWS category: 295/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL official website bel-india.in.

BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 03, 2022

BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted and written test.