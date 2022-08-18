BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineering Assistant Trainee posts at bel-india.in, Check salary, eligibility

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 13 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) posts for its Ghaziabad Unit on a permanent basis. The last date to apply is September 3, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) Electronics
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: 24500 – 90000/-
Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) Mechanical
No. of Vacancy: 03
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have done 3 years of Diploma in relevant Engineering disciplines from a recognized Institution.
Age limit: 28 Years
Application Fee: Pay application fee online
For GEN/OBC/EWS category: 295/-
For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL official website bel-india.in.
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 15, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 03, 2022
BEL Engineering Assistant Trainee Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted and written test.