BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 75 Trainee Engineer posts at bel-india.in – Check salary, selection process

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 75 Trainee Engineer posts on a contract basis for Software SBU. The last date to apply is February 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Trainee Engineer -I
No. of Vacancy: 75
Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
UR: 31
SC: 11
ST: 05
OBC: 20
EWS: 08
Total: 75
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a full-time B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science, Information Technology/ Information Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Mechanical/ Electrical.
Age Limit: 28 years
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BEL Official Website bel-india.in.
Starting date for online application submission: February 01, 2022
Last date for online application submission: February 09, 2022
Date of Interview: February 13, 2022
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Walk-in-Interview.
Venue of Interview: BEL High School, Next BEL Hospital, Near to BEL Factory, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013.
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: bel-india.in