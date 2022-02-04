BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 75 Trainee Engineer posts at bel-india.in – Check salary, selection process

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 75 Trainee Engineer posts on a contract basis for Software SBU. The last date to apply is February 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Trainee Engineer -I

No. of Vacancy: 75

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

UR: 31

SC: 11

ST: 05

OBC: 20

EWS: 08

Total: 75

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a full-time B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science, Information Technology/ Information Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Mechanical/ Electrical.

Age Limit: 28 years

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BEL Official Website bel-india.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 09, 2022

Date of Interview: February 13, 2022

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Walk-in-Interview.

Venue of Interview: BEL High School, Next BEL Hospital, Near to BEL Factory, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: bel-india.in