BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer posts at bel-india.in – Check salary, eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 63 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer Vacancies on a contract basis for Ghaziabad Unit/ CRL Ghaziabad. The last date to apply is April 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Project Engineer & Trainee Engineer Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Trainee Engineer-I

Total posts: 37

Salary: 30,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Project Engineer-I

Total posts: 26

Salary: 40,000/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Project Engineer: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 02 years of experience.

Age Limit: 32 Years

Trainee Engineer: Full time BE/ B.Tech Engineering (4 years) course from AICTE approved Institute / University in the relevant disciplines of Engineering with Minimum 55% of marks & Minimum 01 years of experience.

Age Limit: 28 Years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through State Bank Collect.

For Project Engineer: 500/-

For Trainee Engineer: 200/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates: No application fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 23, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 06, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the percentage of marks obtained relevant Qualification, Work Experience and Interview.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Notification: bel-india.in