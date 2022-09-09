BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Engineer posts at bel-india.in, know salary, selection process

File photo

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 100 Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply is September 23, 2022.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer: 40 Posts

Project Engineer: 60 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2022: How to apply:

Candidates may apply in the format available on the BEL website: bel-india.in. The post (Trainee Engineer – Software/ Project Engineer - Software) applied for should be super scribed on the envelope. Candidates are to ensure that they forward the application format with the above-specified documents. Applications complete in all aspects may be sent to the “Manager (HR/ES&SW), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013” on or before September 23, 2022, through ordinary or speed post only.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection is based on Written Test, followed by an Interview (for candidates who qualify in the written test will be held). The written test details will be e-mailed to the candidates/applicants to the mail id provided by the candidate. The written exam will be 85 marks and the interview of 15 marks.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General /OBC / EWS category and applying for the post of Trainee Engineer are required to pay Rs. 150 + 18% GST as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the General /OBC / EWS category and applying for the post of Project Engineer are required to pay Rs. 400 + 18% GST as an application fee.

