BEL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various Engineers posts - Apply at bel-india.in

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of Trainee Engineer and other various positions.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of BEL - bel-india.in.

Also Read | CTET December 2021 result delayed: Over 20 lakh candidates wait anxiously for scores – Know update here

The company is looking to recruit a total of 20 individuals under this recruitment drive. Notably, the last date to apply for these positions will be March 16, 2022

Vacancy Details:

- Project Engineers: 12 Posts

- Trainee Engineers: 8 Posts

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected through a written test and if they clear the tests, they will be qualified for the next round of interviews that will be held in Pune.

All candidates will receive call letters on their email ID for written tests and interviews as well.

Notably, the application fee for the post of Project Engineer is Rs 500 and for the post of Trainee Engineer is Rs 200. The fee needs to be transferred through a DD in favour of "Bharat Electronics Limited" that is payable at Pune. However, the SC/ST/PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.