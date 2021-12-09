BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Project Engineer posts at bel-india.com – Check eligibility, last date

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 15 Project Engineer-I posts on a contract basis for its Machilipatnam Unit. The last date to apply is December 24, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Details

Project Engineer (Electronics) – I: 06 posts

Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I: 06 posts

Project Engineer (Computer Science) – I: 03 posts

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Project Engineer (Electronics): Candidates should have completed fulltime BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering (4 year course) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunications / Communication/ Telecommunication from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.

Project Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates should have completed full-time BE/B.Tech /B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.

Project Engineer (Computer Science): Candidates should have completed full-time BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Science Engineering from a recognised institute/university and 2 years post qualification experience.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in prescribed Bio-Data along with self-attested all relevant documents send by speed post/courier To The Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, Ravindranath Tagore Road, Machilipatnam – 521001, Andhra Pradesh on or before December 24, 2021.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for application form submission: December 24, 2021

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 notification: bel-india.in