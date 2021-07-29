BEL Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Project Engineer and Officer posts - Eligibility and other details

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications for Project engineer and Project officer posts on a contract basis for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL bel-india.in. The recruitment link for application submission was activated on July 21, 2021. The last date to submit the online application is August 4, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 49 project engineer and project officer posts.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Project Engineer (Electronics)

No. of Posts: 36

Post: Project Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of Posts: 8

Post: Project Engineer (Computer Science)

No. of Posts: 4

Post: Project Officer (Human Resources)

No. of Posts: 1

BEL Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer – I (Electronics): BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in Electronics / Electronics and Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication

Project Engineer – I (Mechanical): BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in Mechanical

Project Engineer – I (Computer Science): BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg.in Computer Science

Project Officer – I (Human Resources): MBA / MSW / MHRM / MA with the Specialisation in Human Resources

Selection Process: The selection will be done on the basis of the Interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will receive interview calls only by email. The interview will be Video-based and separate instructions for the interview will be provided in the Interview Call Letter to the shortlisted candidates.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500. However, PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates are required to apply online through BEL’s website belindia.in, click on careers tab and recruitment tab and click on the advertisement link. Or login to register.cbtexams.in/BEL/HyderabadUnit/

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: bel-india.in