BEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer posts, know last date to apply

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel) is inviting applications for Trainee Engineer posts on a contract basis for BEL Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru complex. The recruitment process is for 30 posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BEL, bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 is May 21.

According to the BEL Recruitment 2021 notification, the candidates who have passed the four-year full-time BE/ BTech degree in Electronics or Electronics and Communication or other related trades can apply for this recruitment. The age of the candidates should not be more than 25 years as of April 1, 2021. However, the relaxation in the maximum age limit has been given for the candidates of SC/ ST/ OBC and other reserved classes.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Post: Trainee Engineer-1

No. of Vacancy: 30

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

GEN: 12

OBC: 08

SC: 04

ST: 03

EWS: 03

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Interested candidates may apply for BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 through the website bel-india.in till May 21, 2021. According to the BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 notification, the candidates will be selected on the basis of BE/ BTech marks, related work experience, and interview. Weightage has been fixed at 75% for BE/ BTech marks, 10% for experience, and 15% for interview.

The last date to Apply for BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021: May 21, 2021

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Click Here