BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at bel-india.in – Check eligibility, selection process and other details

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 8, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in BEL.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Senior Engineer E-III: 10 Posts

Deputy Manager E-IV: 2 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Engineer E-III: Candidate must have done a full-time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering/Mechatronics/Computer Sc/Mechanical/Mechatronics.

Deputy Manager E-IV: Candidate must have done a full-time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engg.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process: Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, The details of the Written Test/Interview will be intimated in due course. The written test Centre will be in Bangalore.

Percentage of Marks/Class: First Class for General/OBC candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.

Application Fees: Candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs. 750/- towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted to pay the application fees.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: bel-india.in