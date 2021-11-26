Search icon
BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at bel-india.in – Check eligibility, selection process and other details

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 12:26 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for Senior Engineer and Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 8, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in BEL.   

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Senior Engineer E-III: 10 Posts

Deputy Manager E-IV: 2 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria 

Senior Engineer E-III: Candidate must have done a full-time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering/Mechatronics/Computer Sc/Mechanical/Mechatronics.

Deputy Manager E-IV: Candidate must have done a full-time B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engg.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process: Selection will be through a Written Test for shortlisted candidates, followed by an Interview, The details of the Written Test/Interview will be intimated in due course. The written test Centre will be in Bangalore.

Percentage of Marks/Class: First Class for General/OBC candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PWD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.

Application Fees: Candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs. 750/- towards application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch). SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted to pay the application fees.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: bel-india.in 

