BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer posts at bel-india.in – Check salary, eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 84 Trainee Engineer–I and Project Engineer–I Vacancy on a contract basis for its Hyderabad Unit. The last date to apply is December 31, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Details

Trainee Engineer–I (Electronics): 19

Trainee Engineer–I (Mechanical): 11

Trainee Engineer–I (Computer Science): 03

Project Engineer–I (Electronics): 36

Project Engineer–I (Mechanical): 08

Project Engineer–I (Computer Science): 06

Project Engineer–I (Electrical): 01

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Trainee Engineer-I: Candidates will be paid a consolidated 2 | P a g e remuneration of Rs.25,000/-, Rs.28,000/- and Rs.31,000/- per month for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year of contract respectively.

Project Engineer–I: Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs.35,000/-, Rs.40,000/-, Rs.45,000/- and Rs.50,000/- per month for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd year and 4th year of contract respectively.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Trainee Engineer–I (Electronics): Candidate must have a BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in relevant Engineering Discipline and 1 year post qualification experience.

Project Engineer–I (Electronics): Candidate must have a BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in relevant Engineering Discipline and 2 years post qualification experience.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through SBI Collect (through online mode or through SBI Branch).

For Trainee Engineer–I Candidates: 200/-

For Project Engineer–I Candidates: 500/-

For PWD/SC/ST Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in the prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by speed post/courier To The Dy. General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E Nacharam, Hyderabad-500076, Telangana State on or before December 31, 2021.

Last date for application form submission: December 31, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview.

BEL Recruitment 2021 notification: bel-india.in