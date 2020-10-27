BEL Recruitment 2020: Know last date of application, other details here

Applications for BEL Recruitment 2020 are invited from candidates with Engineering Diploma to undergo Training as “Technician Apprentice (TAPP)” under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) as per Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for a period of one year at BEL Bengaluru. The last date of application is November 15, 2020 and the candidate must be from Karnataka.

BEL Recruitment 2020 - Vacancy details:

Technician Apprentice (TAPP)

Computer Science

Electronics & Communication

Electronics & Telecommunication

Mechanical

Electrical & Electronics

Civil

Chemical

Commercial Practice

Library Science

Eligibility criteria for Apprentice posts:

3 years Diploma in Engineering in a relevant field (Diploma passed on or after January 1, 2018)

Diploma Original Marks Card issued by Board of Technical Education

Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the NATS in any other establishment/organisation are not eligible.

Stipend:

Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 10,400/-

BEL Recruitment 2020: Selection criteria

Selection will be based on the marks scored in the examinations of SSLC/10th standard and Diploma.