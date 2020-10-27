BEL Recruitment 2020: Know last date of application, other details here

Headlines

Canada 'very permissive' towards terrorists, extremist: EAM Jaishankar slams Trudeau govt

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Realme phones under Rs 20,000; check latest offers

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

Bollywood actors who started career as child artistes

7 life lessons from Michael Gambon's Professor Dumbledore in Harry Potter films

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

Krishna Shroff reveals how she, Tiger converted 'peace-loving' dad Jackie to MMA: 'He used to think it's a bloodsport'

HomeEducation

Education

BEL Recruitment 2020: Know last date of application, other details here

Applications for BEL Recruitment 2020 are invited from candidates with Engineering Diploma to undergo Training as “Technician Apprentice (TAPP)” under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) as per Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for a period of one year at BEL Bengaluru. The last date of application is November 15, 2020 and the candidate must be from Karnataka.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 06:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Applications for BEL Recruitment 2020 are invited from candidates with Engineering Diploma to undergo Training as “Technician Apprentice (TAPP)” under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) as per Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for a period of one year at BEL Bengaluru. The last date of application is November 15, 2020 and the candidate must be from Karnataka.

BEL Recruitment 2020 - Vacancy details:

Technician Apprentice (TAPP)

Computer Science

Electronics & Communication

Electronics & Telecommunication

Mechanical

Electrical & Electronics

Civil

Chemical

Commercial Practice

Library Science

Eligibility criteria for Apprentice posts:

3 years Diploma in Engineering in a relevant field (Diploma passed on or after January 1, 2018)

Diploma Original Marks Card issued by Board of Technical Education

Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the NATS in any other establishment/organisation are not eligible.

Stipend:

Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 10,400/-

BEL Recruitment 2020: Selection criteria

Selection will be based on the marks scored in the examinations of SSLC/10th standard and Diploma.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DU PG Round 2 spot admission 2023 Schedule out: Important dates, documents, other details

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

Pakistan seeks $11 billion aid from China, Saudi Arabia to keep IMF bailout programme on track: Report

Educational qualification of ISRO chief, Chandrayaan-3 mission scientists

Sunil Gavaskar's surprise prediction: England emerges as the early favorite for World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE