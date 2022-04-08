BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non-Executive posts bel-india.in, salary offered upto Rs 90000 - Details here

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 91 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician posts for its Bengaluru Complex on a permanent basis. The last date to apply is April 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)
Electronics & Communication: 17 posts
Pay Scale: 24500 – 90000/-
Also Read: BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application date extended for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts – Pay scale, eligibility
Mechanical: 33 posts
Electrical: 16 posts
Post: Technician ‘C’
Electronic Mechanic: 06 posts
Pay Scale: 21500 – 82000/-
Fitter: 11 posts
Electrical: 04 posts
Miller: 02 posts
Electro Plater: 02 posts
Also Read: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in - Salary, eligibility
BEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Engineering Assistant Trainee: Candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in relevant Engineering disciplines from a recognized Institution.
Age limit: 28 Years
Technician: Candidate must have done SSLC + ITI + one-year apprenticeship OR SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course
Application Fee: Pay the application fee through online mode i.e. SBI Collect
For GEN/OBC/EWS category: 250/-
For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.
BEL Non-Executive posts Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: April 06, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 20, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted & written tests.
BEL Non-Executive posts Recruitment 2022: Notification: bel-india.in