BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Non-Executive posts bel-india.in, salary offered upto Rs 90000 - Details here

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 91 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician posts for its Bengaluru Complex on a permanent basis. The last date to apply is April 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics & Communication: 17 posts

Pay Scale: 24500 – 90000/-

Mechanical: 33 posts

Electrical: 16 posts

Post: Technician ‘C’

Electronic Mechanic: 06 posts

Pay Scale: 21500 – 82000/-

Fitter: 11 posts

Electrical: 04 posts

Miller: 02 posts

Electro Plater: 02 posts

BEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Engineering Assistant Trainee: Candidate must have a 3-year Diploma in relevant Engineering disciplines from a recognized Institution.

Age limit: 28 Years

Technician: Candidate must have done SSLC + ITI + one-year apprenticeship OR SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through online mode i.e. SBI Collect

For GEN/OBC/EWS category: 250/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BEL Official website bel-india.in.

BEL Non-Executive posts Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 06, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 20, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisted & written tests.

BEL Non-Executive posts Recruitment 2022: Notification: bel-india.in