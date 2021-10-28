BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at bel-india.in - Check salary, eligibility, last date

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for 80 Diploma Apprentice posts under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for a period of one-year apprenticeship training. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BEL, bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment is November 15, 2021.

BEL Diploma Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Diploma Apprentice

No of Vacancy: 80

Pay Scale: 10400/- (Per Month)

Discipline wise details

Mechanical Engineering: 20

Computer Science: 20

Electronics: 20

Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice: 20

Total: 20

Eligibility Criteria: Diploma course in above-mentioned engineering branches recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/11/2021.

Age Limit: Maximum age should be 23 years or less on 30/11/2021. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates is as per government provisions /rules.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the Govt. Portal mhrdnats.gov.in.

Selection Process: The selection criteria will be based on the merit of the final percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in their Diploma. Pass class will be required for employee ward for selection.

BEL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: October 25, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 15, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 notification: bel-india.in/