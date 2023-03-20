BECIL Recruitment 2023: Only few days left to apply for various posts at becil.com, salary up to Rs 50,000

File photo

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) to conclude the recruitment process soon for the E – Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional, and Office Attendant posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL at becil.com. The last date to apply is March 24. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 28 vacant posts in the organisation.

E – Tendering Professional: B.E/B.Tech. OR MBA with knowledge of ETendering, GeM and related internet technologies.

Salary: Rs.50,000/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech. OR MBA with knowledge of ETendering, GeM and related internet technologies.

Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ B.Com with knowledge of banks for MSME Sector.

Salary: Rs.50,000/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done MBA/ ICWA/ B.Com with knowledge of Banksfor MSME Sector.

Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Preference to the candidate having computer knowledge.

Salary: Rs 18,499/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done a Minimum 10th Pass. Preference to the candidate having computer knowledge.

Essential: Fluent in the local language.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the website becil.com or becilregistration.in.

Application fee:

General - Rs 885

OBC - Rs 885

SC/ST - Rs 531

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 885

Women - Rs 885

EWS/PH - Rs 531

(Extra amount for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification