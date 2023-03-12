BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for various posts at becil.com, salary up to Rs 50000

File photo

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for the E – Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional, and Office Attendant posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL at becil.com. The last date to apply is March 24. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 28 vacant posts in the organisation.

E – Tendering Professional: B.E/B.Tech. OR MBA with knowledge of ETendering, GeM and related internet technologies.

Salary: Rs.50,000/-

Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ B.Com with knowledge of banks for MSME Sector.

Salary: Rs.50,000/-

Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Preference to the candidate having computer knowledge.

Salary: Rs 18,499/-

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online through website becil.com or becilregistration.in.

Application fee:

General - Rs 885

OBC - Rs 885

SC/ST - Rs 531

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 885

Women - Rs 885

EWS/PH - Rs 531

(Extra amount for every additional post applied)

Notification