BECIL Recruitment 2022: Last day TODAY to apply for 500 posts at becil.com – Check eligibility, selection process

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for 500 Investigator and Supervisors Vacancy on a contract basis for deployment in All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey and All India Survey on Migrant Workers. The last date to apply for the recruitment is today, January 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, becil.com.

BECIL Investigator and Supervisors Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Investigator

No. of Vacancy: 350

Stipend: 24000/- (Per Month)

Post: Supervisors

No. of Vacancy: 150

Stipend: 30000/- (Per Month)

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers and Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Age Limit: 50 years

Registration Fee: Pay the Examination Fee Online.

For Gen/OBC: 500/-

For SC/ST/EWS/ PWD candidates: 350/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply in the prescribed application form along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents send by E-mail to projecthr@becil.com.

Last date for application form submission: January 25, 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Written Exam/Interview.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: becil.com/vacancy