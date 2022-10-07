Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer posts at becil.com, check salary, last date

The last date to apply is October 24. Interested candidates can apply through the official website becil.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer posts at becil.com, check salary, last date
File photo

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers posts on an outsourcing basis at offices of the office of the National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation of India Ltd (NCCF).  The last date to apply is October 24. Interested candidates can apply through the official website becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details:

Post: Asstt. Engineer (Civil )
No. of Post: 1
Salary: Rs.58,819/-
Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute. 

Post: Junior Engineer (Civil )
No. of Post: 4 posts
Salary: Rs.27,000/-
Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/Board with a minimum of 55% marks 

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection process: 
1. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of relevant job specifications and the nature of work experience and suitability.
2. The selection will be made on the basis of personal interview of eligible shortlisted candidates.
3. No TA/DA (to & fro) fare shall be paid either for attending the personal interview or joining the Post in NCCF.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification - becil.com 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.