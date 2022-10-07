BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer posts at becil.com, check salary, last date

File photo

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers posts on an outsourcing basis at offices of the office of the National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation of India Ltd (NCCF). The last date to apply is October 24. Interested candidates can apply through the official website becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details:

Post: Asstt. Engineer (Civil )

No. of Post: 1

Salary: Rs.58,819/-

Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Post: Junior Engineer (Civil )

No. of Post: 4 posts

Salary: Rs.27,000/-

Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/Board with a minimum of 55% marks

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection process:

1. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of relevant job specifications and the nature of work experience and suitability.

2. The selection will be made on the basis of personal interview of eligible shortlisted candidates.

3. No TA/DA (to & fro) fare shall be paid either for attending the personal interview or joining the Post in NCCF.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification - becil.com