BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 378 vacancies, check eligibility criteria, other details

The last date to submit the online application is April 25, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts via www.becil.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. A total of 378 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be appointed on a contract basis. 

The last date to submit the online application is April 25, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through BECIL's official website - www.becil.com. 

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember 

The last date to fill out the application form is April 25, 2022. 

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Office Assistant: 200 posts
Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

For the post of Office Assistant; 
The candidate should be a Graduate of any disciple from any recognised university.

For the post of Data Entry Operator; 
The candidate should be 12th pass/Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university.

To know about the selection process, click on the official notification link given below. 

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Link 

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

General category – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

OBC category - Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Candidates can apply for the vacancies online through www.becil.com only. No other mode of application will be accepted by BECIL.

