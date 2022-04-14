BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 378 vacancies, check eligibility criteria, other details

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. A total of 378 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be appointed on a contract basis.

The last date to submit the online application is April 25, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through BECIL's official website - www.becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

The last date to fill out the application form is April 25, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Office Assistant: 200 posts

Data Entry Operator: 178 posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

For the post of Office Assistant;

The candidate should be a Graduate of any disciple from any recognised university.

For the post of Data Entry Operator;

The candidate should be 12th pass/Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university.

To know about the selection process, click on the official notification link given below.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General category – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

OBC category - Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the vacancies online through www.becil.com only. No other mode of application will be accepted by BECIL.