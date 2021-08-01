BECIL Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Loader, Supervisor and Sr. Supervisor posts –Details here
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for 99 Loader, Supervisor and Sr. Supervisor posts.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for 99 Loader, Supervisor and Sr. Supervisor posts on a contract basis for deployment in AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BECIL, becil.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 8, 2021.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Handyman/ Loader
No. of Vacancy: 75
Stipend: 14014/- (Per Month)
Post: Supervisor
No. of Vacancy: 21
Stipend: 18564/- (Per Month)
Post: Sr. Supervisor
No. of Vacancy: 03
Stipend: 20384/- (Per Month)
Eligibility Criteria:
Handyman/ Loader: Candidate must have passed class 8th to be able to communicate in local language and Hindi.
Age Limit: 45 years
Supervisors: The candidate must be a Graduate and have Basic Computer Knowledge.
Age Limit: 30 years
Sr. Supervisor: Candidate must be a Graduate and Basic Computer Knowledge and Minimum two years of experience.
Age Limit: 35 years
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website becil.com.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on test/ written exam/ interview.
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 28, 2021
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 08, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 08, 2021
Notification: becil.com