BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at becil.com – Check salary, eligibility

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications for 02 Nursing Tutor Vacancy on a contract basis for deployment in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The last date to apply is March 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, becil.com.

BECIL Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Nursing Tutor

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 38000/-

BECIL Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have ‘A’ Grade Nurse and Midwife from a recognized Institute and registered as such with Nursing Council of India and Diploma in Nursing Administration/Sister Tutor’s Course and 5 year’s practical experience OR B.Sc. in Nursing and 5 year’s practical experience.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through Net banking/ Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/OBC/Women/Ex-Serviceman Candidates: 750/-

For SC/ST/EWS/PH Candidates: 450/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website becil.com.

Last date for online application submission: March 22, 2022

BECIL Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on prescribed norms and Job requirements.

BECIL Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2022 notification: becil.com