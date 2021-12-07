BCPL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 121 Apprentice posts at bcplonline.co.in- Check salary, eligibility here

BCPL is recruiting candidates for the posts of Apprentice across various departments. Check the pay scale and other details here.

BCPL Recruitment 2021: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has released a notification, announcing the over 120 vacancies in the organization. The vacancies are available for Apprentice posts across several departments in BCPL.

As per the official notification, BCPL is recruiting candidates for as many as 121 posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of BCPL, bcplonline.co.in, or through the NATS portal.

The last date to apply for the Apprentice Trainee posts online is December 20, 2021. Around 121 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Other details regarding the recruitment such as eligibility, vacancy details, and salary are mentioned below.

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Important details

Last date to apply- December 20, 2021

Application mode- Online

Post- Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee

Total vacancies- 121 posts

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprentice posts

Mechanical: 20

Chemical: 20

Electrical: 15

Instrumentation: 18

Telecom: 03

Computer Science: 03

Civil: 05

Technical Apprentice posts

Mechanical: 09

Chemical: 10

Electrical: 08

Modern Office Management: 10

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000

Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice- The candidate must hold a Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline. Candidates must have obtained their degree/ diploma in the last three years i.e. 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Technical Apprentice- The candidate must hold a Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline. Candidates must have obtained their degree/ diploma in the last three years i.e. 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Click here for the BCPL Recruitment 2021 notification

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts must visit the official website of BCPL, bcplonline.co.in. The candidate is also required to register on the NATS portal, portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.