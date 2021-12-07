BCPL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 121 Apprentice posts at bcplonline.co.in- Check salary, eligibility here

Headlines

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

Top 5 records that are almost impossible to break in Asia Cup 2023

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with daughter Suhana for a Siddharth Anand film?

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat; strong winds, rains hit Kutch-Saurashtra, govt on alert

Railways seek CBI probe in Odisha train accident, Amit Shah meets wrestlers, WTC Final & more | DAN News Wrap, June 5

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

This actor covered for Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Jawan shoot during Aryan Khan’s arrest

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

HomeEducation

india

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 121 Apprentice posts at bcplonline.co.in- Check salary, eligibility here

BCPL is recruiting candidates for the posts of Apprentice across various departments. Check the pay scale and other details here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 05:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BCPL Recruitment 2021: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has released a notification, announcing the over 120 vacancies in the organization. The vacancies are available for Apprentice posts across several departments in BCPL.

As per the official notification, BCPL is recruiting candidates for as many as 121 posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of BCPL, bcplonline.co.in, or through the NATS portal.

The last date to apply for the Apprentice Trainee posts online is December 20, 2021. Around 121 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Other details regarding the recruitment such as eligibility, vacancy details, and salary are mentioned below.

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Important details

  • Last date to apply- December 20, 2021
  • Application mode- Online
  • Post- Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee
  • Total vacancies- 121 posts

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate Apprentice posts

  • Mechanical: 20
  • Chemical: 20
  • Electrical: 15
  • Instrumentation: 18
  • Telecom: 03
  • Computer Science: 03
  • Civil: 05

Technical Apprentice posts

  • Mechanical: 09
  • Chemical: 10
  • Electrical: 08
  • Modern Office Management: 10

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Salary details

  • Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9000
  • Diploma Apprentice: Rs 8000

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice- The candidate must hold a Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline. Candidates must have obtained their degree/ diploma in the last three years i.e. 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Technical Apprentice- The candidate must hold a Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline. Candidates must have obtained their degree/ diploma in the last three years i.e. 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Click here for the BCPL Recruitment 2021 notification

BCPL Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts must visit the official website of BCPL, bcplonline.co.in. The candidate is also required to register on the NATS portal, portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to demerge from Rs 1,50,000 crore company, Isha Ambani’s new role is…

Meet richest Indian woman employee whose net worth is Rs 19752 crore, richer than Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

Supreme Court says it cannot be used as platform to escalate tensions in Manipur

Nepal helicopter crash: 6 dead, 5 bodies recovered from chopper crash wreckage near Mount Everest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE