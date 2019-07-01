BCECEB Counselling 2019: UGEAC registration begins, apply @ bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) released the online applications to begin the registration process for Undergraduate Engineering admission counselling on July 1 (today).

The candidates who qualified for JEE Mains are allowed to sit for the admission counselling process for the first year BE/BTECH courses.

The National Testing agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains Exam from 8 April to 12 April, 2019.

Candidates require the following documents to sit for the counselling process:

1. Original Admit Card of JEE (MAIN) — 2019

2. Original Score Card of JEE (MAIN) — 2019

3. Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent exam.

4. Passing Certificate / Mark sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate/ 10+2 / equivalent exam.

5.Residential Certificate.

6. Caste Certificate.

7. All the Certificate / documents in original as per the requirements of admissions in Private Engg. Colleges.

8. Six copies of the passport size photographs, which was pasted on the Admit Card of JEE (MAIN)-2019.

9. Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part A & Part B) of UGEAC-2019.

10. Aadhar Card.

11. Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) certificate.

The registration for the counseling process will commence from July 1 (today) and will end on June 15. Candidates who fail to apply for the registration on June 15, which is the last date, will have to pay a challan (late penalty fee) on June 16.

Meanwhile, UGEAC-2019 merit list will be published on June 23.