HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here

However, schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand will remain open, with school administration holding special morning prayers and cultural programs on the occasion..

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 07:24 PM IST

Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here
On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, which falls on Friday, January 23, 2026, people in India prepare for the arrival of spring. The celebration holds significance in different ways in parts of the country; hence, many states and districts announce school closures to celebrate this festival. However, some schools hold special morning prayers and cultural programs to observe the occasion.

Are schools closed on Basant Panchami? Check here

On January 23, 2026, schools will reportedly be closed in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab, as the day is marked by major cultural festivals. In Haryana and Punjab, it coincides with Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti, hence schools will be closed. However, schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand will remain open, with school administration holding special morning prayers and cultural programs on the occasion. 

Uttar Pradesh (UP): Confirmed Closure (Holiday): Festival holds major cultural significance

West Bengal: Confirmed Closure (Holiday) Festival holds major cultural significance; some regions observed a preparatory partial holiday on January 22

Bihar: Confirmed Closure (Holiday) Festival holds major cultural significance
 
Haryana: Confirmed Closure (Gazetted Holiday) Day also celebrated as Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti
 
Punjab: Confirmed Closure (Gazetted Holiday) Day also celebrated as Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti
 
Rajasthan: Typically Open (Normal Working Day) Schools often conduct special morning prayers and cultural programmes
 
Madhya Pradesh: Typically Open (Normal Working Day) Schools often conduct special morning prayers and cultural programmes
 
Maharashtra: Typically Open (Normal Working Day) Schools often conduct special morning prayers and cultural programmes
 
Uttarakhand: Typically Open (Normal Working Day) Schools often conduct special morning prayers and cultural programmes

Please note: Some schools likely also announce half-day in schools, which will rely on the school specifically, and thus parents should directly contact the school authorities to check about this.

Basant Panchami 2026


 
