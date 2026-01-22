Basant Panchami 2026: Are Delhi, Noida schools closed on January 23 for Saraswati Puja? Know here

Minecraft APK Premium Features: What You Get and How It Works
On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, which falls on Friday, January 23, 2026, people in India prepare for the arrival of spring. The celebration holds significance in different ways in parts of the country; hence, many states and districts announce school closures to celebrate this festival. However, some schools hold special morning prayers and cultural programs to observe the occasion.
Are schools closed on Basant Panchami? Check here
On January 23, 2026, schools will reportedly be closed in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab, as the day is marked by major cultural festivals. In Haryana and Punjab, it coincides with Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti, hence schools will be closed. However, schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand will remain open, with school administration holding special morning prayers and cultural programs on the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh (UP): Confirmed Closure (Holiday): Festival holds major cultural significance
West Bengal: Confirmed Closure (Holiday) Festival holds major cultural significance; some regions observed a preparatory partial holiday on January 22