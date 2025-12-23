FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi breaks silence after students 'detained' for calling IAS officer 'reel star'

Rajasthan's Barmer collector Tina Dabi is in the news again and this time over a controversy. Some college students in the district have alleged that they were held for calling the district collector, Tina Dabi, a “reel star”. However, IAS officer Tina Dabi squashed these claims.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi breaks silence after students 'detained' for calling IAS officer 'reel star'
IAS officer Tina Dabi
Rajasthan's Barmer collector Tina Dabi is in the news again and this time over a controversy. Some college students in the district have alleged that they were held for calling the district collector, Tina Dabi, a “reel star”. However, IAS officer Tina Dabi squashed these claims. 

What is the controversy around Tina Dabi?

The students said they were protesting hike in the examination fee outside Barmer's Maharana Bhupal College (MBC) Girls College last Saturday and sought a meeting with Dabi to raise the issue. They held a sit-in protest and blocked a road, asking for a face-to-face meeting with the district collector. 

The issue started after an official called Tina Dabi, a “real star” for the students while they were complaining of her not listening to them. Some of the students, affiliated with the BJP-backed students' body, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), rejected the official’s statement.  

A video has been going heavily viral on social media showing protesters demanding to meet Tina Dabi over the issue. During their protest, students allegedly called her a ‘reel star,’ which sparked backlash and a wider debate on the IAS officer. 

“The Collector is not a role model. If she were, she would have come here to listen to the demands of the students. She is a reel star, goes everywhere to make reels, but does not pay attention to our problems,” they said. 

Fellow students surrounded the police station, demanding the release of the detained students. Senior police officer Manoj Kumar denied detaining or arresting anyone. 

How did Tina Dabi react? 

Talking to ThePrint, Dabi cleared her position, saying the issue lies beyond the district administration’s scope. 

“No one ever got arrested or even detained. Some students, despite the fee hike issue being resolved, were blocking the road and trying to create a nuisance. They were taken to a police station by my subordinates for talks and cooling down. They then left two hours later, and the issue on the ground was dead,” she said in a written statement to NDTV. 

“The issue is alive only on social media. What is running on social media is just to malign and get some cheap publicity,” she added.

