Barmer collector IAS Tina Dabi's class 10th, 12th marksheets go viral, know her scorecard

While Tina Dabi’s work in Barmer has put her back in the spotlight, her academic journey remains a topic of interest. Read here to know in which subject she scored highest marks

IAS officer Tina Dabi has added another feather to her cap. As the District Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, she led her team to a historic milestone in water conservation, earning the first-ever Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) Award. The award, presented by President Draupadi Murmu at the 6th National Water Awards-2025 ceremony in New Delhi, recognises Barmer’s outstanding efforts in rainwater harvesting and public participation under the ‘Catch the Rain Where It Falls When It Falls’ campaign. Organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at Vigyan Bhawan, the event highlighted Barmer’s exceptional work in a water-scarce desert region.

IAS Tina Dabi gets Rs 2 crore

Barmer district was awarded Rs 2 crore as prize money for its best performance in the first category. The district’s success is noteworthy given its arid landscape, where thousands of traditional water tanks, ponds, stepwells, and rooftop harvesting structures were constructed and renovated to conserve every drop of rainwater, reflecting the collective effort of the community.

IAS Tina Dabi's education and early life

IAS officer Tina Dabi who passed the UPSC exam at the age of 22, was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and belongs to the family of government officers. Tina Dabi’s husband Dr Pradeep Gawande and sister Riya Dabi are also IAS officers. She completed her schooling at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi, where she consistently excelled. According to media reports, Tina scored 93% in her CBSE Class 12 board exams, including perfect 100 marks in Political Science and History. Her academic excellence continued at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science and was awarded ‘Student of the Year’ for her remarkable performance.

IAS Tina Dabi's UPSC journey

Her scholastic achievements laid a solid foundation for her UPSC journey, where she secured All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination 2015 on her first attempt at just 22 years old. In the UPSC exam, she scored 868 marks in the written test and 195 in the personality test, totaling 1063 marks.

In the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2015, her subject-wise scores were: 145 in Essay, 119 in GS Paper 1, 84 in GS Paper 2, 111 in GS Paper 3, 110 in GS Paper 4, 128 in Political Science Paper 1, and 171 in Political Science Paper 2, 2025, with a total of 1063 marks (52.49%).

IAS Tina Dabi's class 10th, 12th viral marksheet

Tina Dabi is currently at the center of a social media buzz, with a marksheet circulating online purportedly showing her CBSE Class 10th and 12th scores. She reportedly scored 95 marks in English in her Class 10 CBSE exams and secured A1 grades across all subjects. According to earlier media reports, IAS Tina Dabi secured 93% overall, with 100 marks in Political Science and History in Class 12th.

IAS Tina Dabi is the pride of the entire society and an inspirational figure for aspiring IAS officers due to her achievements and the path she has carved in Indian Civil services.