BARC recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical Officer and other posts at barc.gov.in, application process to begin soon

Department of Atomic Energy Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is inviting applications of Constituent Units of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) through the Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme. The last date to apply is May 22. The application process is to begin on April 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at barc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 212 vacancies under direct recruitment and 4162 under Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee).

Direct Recruitment

Technical Officer/C: 181

Scientific Assistant/B: 7

Technician/B: 24

Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee)

Category I: 1216

Category II: 2946

BARC recruitment 2023 application fee: For the Technical Officer/C post, the application fee is Rs 500, for Scientific Assistant/B is Rs 150, and for Technician/Band is Rs 100.

For Stipendiary Trainee Category I the application fee is Rs 150 and for Category II the application fee is Rs 100.

BARC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates are required to apply online through barconlineexam.com from April 24.

BARC Recruitment 2023 notification