BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 89 Work Assistant, Stenographer and Driver posts at barc.gov.in

File photo

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications for 89 Work Assistants, Stenographers and Drivers posts in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB) at Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Mumbai. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, barc.gov.in.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Work Assistant – A

No. of Vacancy: 72

Pay Scale: 18000/- Level-1

Post: Stenographer (GRADE-III)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Pay Scale: 25500/- Level-4

Post: Driver

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 19900/- Level-2

Eligibility Criteria:

Work Assistant: Candidate must have passed in 10th standard (SSC)

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Stenographer: Candidate must have a Matriculation (10th Std.) or equivalent with minimum of 50% marks; Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography; Typing speed in English of 30 words per minute

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Driver: Candidate must have passed in 10th standard (SSC); Possession of a valid driving licence to drive light and heavy vehicles; Knowledge of motor mechanism and the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles; consolidated experience in driving a light vehicle and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through net banking / debit card / credit card.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST, PWD and Women category: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BARC website barc.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: July 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 31, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on preliminary test and advanced test for work assistant.