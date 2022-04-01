BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 266 posts at barc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications for 266 Stipendiary Trainee (Category- I & II). The last date to apply for April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, barc.gov.in.
BARC Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B)
No. of Vacancy: 71
Pay Scale: 16000/- (Per Month)
Post: Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (Group C)
No. of Vacancy: 189
Pay Scale: 10500/- (Per Month)
Discipline wise Details
Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B)
Chemical: 08
Chemistry: 02
Civil: 05
Electrical: 13
Electronics: 04
Instrumentation: 07
Mechanical: 32
Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (Group C)
Plant Operator: 28
A/C Mechanic: 15
Fitter: 66
Welder: 05
Electrician: 25
Electronic Mechanic: 18
Machinist: 11
Turner: 04
Draftsman (Mechanical): 02
Instrument Mechanic: 13
Welder: 03
Laboratory Assistant: 04
BARC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: The candidate must have a Diploma in a relevant Engineering discipline.
Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: Candidate must have done SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate and ITI trade certificate in relevant Trade.
Plant Operator: Candidate must have done HSc in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.
Laboratory Assistant: Candidate must have done HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.
Application Fee: Pay examination fee Online
For the posts of Category-I: 150/-
For the posts of Category-II and Direct Recruitment: 100/-
For SC/ ST/ Women/PWD Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website barc.gov.in
BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: April 01, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 30, 2022
BARC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam/trade test/interview.
BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: assets.formflix.com