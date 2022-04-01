BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 266 posts at barc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications for 266 Stipendiary Trainee (Category- I & II). The last date to apply for April 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, barc.gov.in.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B)

No. of Vacancy: 71

Pay Scale: 16000/- (Per Month)

Post: Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (Group C)

No. of Vacancy: 189

Pay Scale: 10500/- (Per Month)

Discipline wise Details

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B)

Chemical: 08

Chemistry: 02

Civil: 05

Electrical: 13

Electronics: 04

Instrumentation: 07

Mechanical: 32

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (Group C)

Plant Operator: 28

A/C Mechanic: 15

Fitter: 66

Welder: 05

Electrician: 25

Electronic Mechanic: 18

Machinist: 11

Turner: 04

Draftsman (Mechanical): 02

Instrument Mechanic: 13

Welder: 03

Laboratory Assistant: 04

BARC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: The candidate must have a Diploma in a relevant Engineering discipline.

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: Candidate must have done SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate and ITI trade certificate in relevant Trade.

Plant Operator: Candidate must have done HSc in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Laboratory Assistant: Candidate must have done HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Application Fee: Pay examination fee Online

For the posts of Category-I: 150/-

For the posts of Category-II and Direct Recruitment: 100/-

For SC/ ST/ Women/PWD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website barc.gov.in

BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 30, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam/trade test/interview.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: assets.formflix.com