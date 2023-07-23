Headlines

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Few day left to apply for 400 Officers Scale III, II posts

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply is July 25.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra to conclude the applications process soon for 400 scale 2 and scale 3 Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply is July 25.

Bank of Maharashtra Officers Vacancy
Officers in Scale III: 100 posts
Officers in Scale II: 300 posts

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: important dates
Online registration of application to begin: 13/07/2023
Last date of registration of application: 25/07/2023
Closure for editing application details: 25/07/2023
Last date for printing your application: 09/08/2023
Online Fee Payment: 13/07/2023 to 25/07/2023

Eligibility Criteria:  
Officers in Scale II: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years from a University/institute recognized by Govt of India or its regulatory bodies. The passing of JAIIB and CAIIN is desirable. To know more about the recruitment process(education and selection), candidates can go through the recruitment notification.

Selection Process
The selection process is based on an online examination. The successful candidates shall be called for interview based on their ranking.

