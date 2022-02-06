Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Generalist Officer posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications for 500 Generalist Officer posts in Scale-II and III. The last date to apply is February 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Generalist Officer Scale-II

No. of Vacancy: 400

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Generalist Officer Scale-III

No. of Vacancy: 100

Pay Scale: 63840 – 78230/-

Category wise Details

Post: Scale-II

SC: 60

ST: 30

OBC: 108

EWS: 40

UR: 162

Total: 400

Post: Scale-III

SC: 15

ST: 07

OBC: 27

EWS: 10

UR: 41

Total: 100

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Generalist Officer Scale-II: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks OR CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University/ Institution and Post qualification Work Experience of 3 years.

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years

Generalist Officer Scale-III: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks OR CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University/ Institution and Post qualification Work Experience of 5 years.

Age Limit: 25 to 38 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through an Online Debit/credit card or Net Banking.

For UR / EWS / OBC: 1180/-

For SC/ST Candidates: 118/-

For PwBD & Women Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the Bank of Maharashtra website bankofmaharashtra.in.

Starting Date for of Online Application Submission: February 05, 2022

Last Date for of Online Application Submission: February 22, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 22, 2022

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Exam Date: March 12, 2022

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on online examination and Interview.

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: bankofmaharashtra.in