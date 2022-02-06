Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Generalist Officer posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications for 500 Generalist Officer posts in Scale-II and III. The last date to apply is February 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Generalist Officer Scale-II
No. of Vacancy: 400
Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-
Post: Generalist Officer Scale-III
No. of Vacancy: 100
Pay Scale: 63840 – 78230/-
Category wise Details
Post: Scale-II
SC: 60
ST: 30
OBC: 108
EWS: 40
UR: 162
Total: 400
Post: Scale-III
SC: 15
ST: 07
OBC: 27
EWS: 10
UR: 41
Total: 100
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Generalist Officer Scale-II: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks OR CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University/ Institution and Post qualification Work Experience of 3 years.
Age Limit: 25 to 35 years
Generalist Officer Scale-III: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks OR CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University/ Institution and Post qualification Work Experience of 5 years.
Age Limit: 25 to 38 years
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through an Online Debit/credit card or Net Banking.
For UR / EWS / OBC: 1180/-
For SC/ST Candidates: 118/-
For PwBD & Women Candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the Bank of Maharashtra website bankofmaharashtra.in.
Starting Date for of Online Application Submission: February 05, 2022
Last Date for of Online Application Submission: February 22, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 22, 2022
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Exam Date: March 12, 2022
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on online examination and Interview.
Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: bankofmaharashtra.in