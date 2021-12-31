Bank of India Security Officer Recruitment: Few days left to apply for 25 posts at bankofindia.co.in - Details here

Bank of India (BOI) to conclude the recruitment process for 25 Security Officer vacancies. The last date to apply is January 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofindia.co.in.

BOI Security Officer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Security Officer

No. of Vacancy: 25

Pay Scale: 48,170 – 69,810/-

BOI Security Officer Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

SC: 02

ST: 02

OBC: 09

EWS: 01

General: 11

Total: 25

BOI Security Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have a Graduate Degree from Recognized University or equivalent and the candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of 05 years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

Age Limit: 25 to 40 years

BOI Security Officer Recruitment 2022 Experience: The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force OR the candidate should be a police officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police with a minimum of five years of Service. OR The candidate should be of the rank equivalent to Assistant Commandant with a minimum of five years’ service in Paramilitary Forces.

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/ Debit card/Credit card etc.

For SC/ST Candidates: 175/-

General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 850/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bankofindia.co.in from December 24, 2021, to January 07, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion.

BOI Security Officer Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: December 24, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 07, 2022

BOI Security Officer Recruitment 2022 notification: bankofindia.co.in