Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 500 BOI Probationary Officer posts, salary up to Rs 63000

Interested candidates can apply at bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 500 BOI Probationary Officer posts, salary up to Rs 63000
File photo

Only one day left to apply for the Bank of India (BOI) recruitment for the Probationary Officers post. Interested candidates can apply at bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25. This recruitment drive will fill 500 posts in the organisation, out of which 350 are for the Credit Officer posts in the General Banking stream, and 150 vacancies are for the post of IT Officer in the Specialist stream.

Pay scale for Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) is Rs. 6000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840.

BOI notification reads, “Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category. Candidates belonging to the Category SC/ST/OBC/PWD, filling in vacancies reserved for the relevant category, will be entitled to a relaxation of 5% marks in relation to that stipulated for General/EWS category candidates. Bank may at its discretion may change minimum qualifying marks.”

BOI recruitment 2023 age limit: The age limit of the candidates should be between 20 to 29 years.

BOI recruitment 2023 application fee: The GENERAL/ EWS/ OBC candidate have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. For the SC/ST/PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs 175.

BOI recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in
  • Click on the career tab
  • Click on the “Recruitment of Probationary in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023”
  • Register yourself and proceed 
  • Pay the application fee
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit and take the print for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
From Rs 80 crore home to multi-crore brand: Look at insanely expensive things Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma own
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in the mega battle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.