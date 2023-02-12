Search icon
Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 500 BOI Probationary Officer posts, check pay scale and eligibility

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at bankofindia.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Bank of India (BOI) is inviting applications for the Probationary Officers post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is February 25. This recruitment drive will fill 500 posts in the organisation, out of which 350 are for the Credit Officer posts in the General Banking stream, and 150 vacancies are for the post of IT Officer in the Specialist stream.

Pay scale for Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) is Rs. 6000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840.

BOI notification reads, “Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category. Candidates belonging to the Category SC/ST/OBC/PWD, filling in vacancies reserved for the relevant category, will be entitled to a relaxation of 5% marks in relation to that stipulated for General/EWS category candidates. Bank may at its discretion may change minimum qualifying marks.”

BOI recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 20 to 29 years.

BOI recruitment 2023 application fee: The GENERAL/ EWS/ OBC candidate have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. For the SC/ST/PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs 175.

BOI recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in
  • Click on the career tab
  • Click on the “Recruitment of Probationary in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023”
  • Register yourself and proceed 
  • Pay the application fee
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit and take the print for future reference.
