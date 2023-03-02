Search icon
Bank of India PO 2023: Exam schedule for BOI Probationary officer exam released at bankofindia.co.in, check notice here

Bank of India PO 2023: Candidates can go through the official notice on the official site of the Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

File photo

Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023 has been released. The Bank of India Probationary officers online exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023. Candidates can go through the official notice on the official site of the Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in.

Bank of India PO Exam will be conducted for Probationary officers recruitment in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). 

"The links for downloading the Call Letter for Online Examination, as well as Information Handout will be provided
in due course. Further announcements will be placed on the Bank’s website in Career Section. Candidates are requested to restrain from calling Head Office for further updates and keep visiting our Bank’s website for the same," the official notice reads.

The exam will have four sections- English Language, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking awareness, Data Analysis and Interpretation and English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing and Essay).  

The Bank of India PO Exam application process began on February 11 and ended on February 25, 2023. This BOI recruitment drive will fill 500 posts in the organisation. 

Bank of India PO Notification

