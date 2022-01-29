Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 220 posts bankofbaroda.in – Know how to apply

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting applications for 220 Sales and Distribution Professionals Vacancy in MSME Vertical and Tractor Loan Vertical Department. The last date to apply is February 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Details

Zonal Sales Manager – Business: 05 posts

Zonal Sales Manager – LAP/ Unsecured Business: 02 posts

Zonal Sales Manager – CV/CME: 04 posts

Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan): 09 posts

Assistant Vice President Sales: 40 posts

Assistant Vice President Sales- LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans: 02 posts

Assistant Vice President – sales CV/CME Loans: 08 posts

Senior Manager – Sales: 50 posts

Senior Manager – Sales LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans: 15 posts

Senior Manager -Sales CV/CME Loans: 30 posts

Senior Manager – Sales FOREX (Export/Import Business): 15 posts

Manager – Sales: 40 posts

Application Fee: Pay examination fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For General/OBC/EWS candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BOB website bankofbaroda.in.

Starting date for online Application Submission: January 24, 2022

Last date for Online Application Submission: February 14, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: February 14, 2022

BOB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interview.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification: bankofbaroda.in