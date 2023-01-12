Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Last date SOON to apply for Senior Manager posts at bankofbaroda.co.in

A total of 15 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The last date to apply is January 24, 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Bank of Baroda (BOB) to conclude the application process soon for various positions in Risk Management Department. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.co.in. A total of 15 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The last date to apply is January 24, 2023.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection method will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents as and when called by the Bank.

Bank of Baroda Vacancy details
Sr. Manager- Large Corporate Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Sr. Manager –Climate Risk & Sustainability:02 posts
Sr. Manager- MSME Credit Risk Management: 02 posts
Sr. Manager- Retail Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Enterprise and Operational Risk Management: 03 posts
Sr. Manager- Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control: 01 post
Sr. Manager- Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis: 02 posts

How to Apply Online: 
Eligible candidates can apply before January 24, 2023, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. 

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Notification

